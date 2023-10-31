TMC uses ‘Bijoya Sammilani’ meets to strengthen party in districts

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) is planning to assess its organisational strength ahead of the Lok Sabha elections through the ‘Bijoya Sammilani’ meetings that are being organized in various districts of the state.



The ruling party in Bengal has begun its preparations to set the ground for the Parliamentary polls of which few months are left.

The party leaders think that such meetings are effective in testing the waters ahead of the polls and take necessary measures to plug the loopholes.

The party’s main dilemma presently is the factional feuds which it feels can have adverse impacts on poll results unless addressed now. Sources said such social events help bridge the gap between party workers and leaders and provide an opportunity to identify the conflict areas.

As part of its ‘Bijoya Sammilani’ meetings, the party, according to the instructions of its national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, has sent out invitations to its long-time associates and leaders who have in the past on certain occasions lamented that they are being “side-tracked” or “left-out” in the wake of organizational changes which have been made so far.

TMC is now encouraging these leaders to offer their advice on what changes could be made for the betterment of the party. They are also being felicitated at these meetings.

Until now, the party has received positive reports on the attendance of the party workers in these ‘Bijoya Sammilani’ meetings. Such an initiative has also been taken in wards under the municipal bodies. Special attention is also being given to increasing and maintaining representation of women workers in the party.

The party feels that only close coordination and joint efforts of the workers and leaders will help it achieve its target of bagging all 42 Parliamentary seats in the state, helping it to further increase its representation in the Lok Sabha.