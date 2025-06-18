TMC urges PM Modi to answer on Trump’s ceasefire claim, Pak bailout, Pahalgam at G7

Kolkata: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Canada for the G7 Summit, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) launched a scathing attack on the Union government, raising questions over what it called India’s “diplomatic failure” in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

On PM Modi’s Canada tour, TMC posted on its X handle: “Now that our globe-trotting PRadhan Mantri @narendramodi has landed in Canada for the #G7Summit2025, the least he can do is use the platform to answer: Why hasn’t a single country directly condemned Pakistan for the Pahalgam terrorist attack? Why has the U.S. President publicly claimed that he persuaded India into a ceasefire by dangling trade deals? Why did the IMF approve a $1 billion bailout to Pakistan immediately after Pahalgam, despite India’s objections? Why did the World Bank grant $40 billion in long-term financial assistance to a country that sponsors cross-border terror? How did Pakistan secure key posts in the UN Security Council, including the Taliban Sanctions Committee and as Vice-Chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee? #PMModiAtG7 #5Sawal”

These questions reflect concerns first publicly raised by TMC’s MP and national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee on June 16. Banerjee, while addressing the media, criticised what he called the Modi government’s “diplomatic paralysis” and demanded answers on the international handling of Pakistan’s role in terrorism.

On Tuesday, the party held a Press conference to again raise these questions while its leaders, such as Chandrima Bhattacharya, Mahua Moitra, Sushmita Dev, among others, also took to their social media accounts to post the same.

The party also questioned why the service of the Intelligence Bureau chief Tapan Kumar Deka was extended for a year despite the Pahalgam attack being an apparent “intelligence failure”.

The April 22 attack in Pahalgam claimed 26 lives, including several tourists from West Bengal. Though several nations condemned the incident, none directly named Pakistan as the perpetrator—despite Indian intelligence attributing the strike to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed.

TMC also criticised how U.S. President Donald Trump was allowed to intervene in a bilateral issue since reports claimed Trump persuaded India into accepting a ceasefire in exchange for prospective trade benefits.

The IMF’s one billion dollar bailout to Pakistan, approved shortly after the attack and the World Bank’s 40 billion dollar development package, were also criticised.

India had reportedly urged both institutions to delay or reconsider aid, citing Pakistan’s alleged sponsorship of terrorism.

TMC also pointed out how Pakistan secured a vice-chair role on the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee and a seat on the Taliban Sanctions Committee. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had denounced the appointments, calling them “akin to letting the cat guard the milk.”

With PM Modi now on the global stage at the G7, the TMC has demanded that the Prime Minister address these pressing issues—”not with photo-ops, but with firm diplomacy”.