TMC urges PM Modi for spl Parl session on anti-terrorism steps

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs on Tuesday collectively signed a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to convene a special session of Parliament after June 5, pressing for transparency on India’s anti-terrorism efforts following the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

The party MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha convened in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, the old Parliament building. The MPs, led by TMC’s deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, Sagarika Ghose, collectively signed a letter, requesting the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene the special session of Parliament after June 5, when multi-party delegations return from international visits. The party posted on X: “Today, our Parliamentary Party held an urgent meeting at the Central Hall of Parliament, pausing in silence to honour the lives lost in Pahalgam, Poonch, and Rajouri. Acting on the directive of Smt.@MamataOfficial, a letter to PM@narendramodi was drafted, calling for a special session of Parliament once the All-Party Parliamentary Delegation leading India’s global outreach against terrorism returns”.

The session aims to inform Indian citizens about the government’s strategies to combat Pakistan-based terrorism. TMC reiterated its support for India’s zero-tolerance stance on terrorism, as demonstrated by their participation in seven multi-party delegations sent to 32 countries and the EU headquarters in Brussels.

These delegations, led by prominent leaders like Baijayant Panda (BJP), Shashi Tharoor (Congress), and TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee under Sanjay Kumar Jha (JDU), are conveying India’s resolve against terrorism globally. Sagarika Ghose said: “All India Trinamool Congress Chairperson and West Bengal Chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has stated that while we have fully cooperated with the Government of India in sending participants in the delegations abroad that have gone to speak about India’s resolve against Pakistan-based terrorism, our leader has said it is time to convene a special session of Parliament because citizens of India also need to know about the government’s steps in combating Pakistan based terrorism”.

TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said that the party is sticking to what its chairperson Mamata Banerjee had earlier said which is to support whatever decision the central government takes. However, she said that the country needs to know what action was taken against the terrorists who perpetrated the Pahalgam attack and what internal security measures are being taken. The meeting also observed a minute of silence to honor the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and those involved in Operation Sindoor.

The demand for a special session echoes similar calls from opposition parties, raised during an all-party meeting discussing Operation Sindoor.

TMC’s initiative underscores the urgency of addressing public concerns about national security, reinforcing the need for a unified, transparent approach to tackling terrorism, said a Trinamool leader.