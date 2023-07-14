TMC urges BJP fact-finding panel to visit Manipur

Cooch Behar: Trinamool Congress spokesperson Parthapratim Roy launched a scathing attack on the fact-finding committee members of the BJP during their visit to Cooch Behar. He advised the team to redirect their efforts towards Manipur instead of focusing on Cooch Behar.



On Friday, a fact-finding committee led by former minister and current MP Ravi Shankar Prasad arrived in Cooch Behar. They met the injured BJP workers and their families, accompanied by BJP Central vice-president Rekha Verma, MP Satpal Singh and others. Prasad, the head of the fact-finding committee, stated: “There is violence in the state. Even after victory, winning certificates are not provided. The violence under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s tenure is highly condemnable. People are being shot and killed. Two BJP workers have lost their lives. We will expose the truth to the entire nation.”

In response, TMC spokesperson Parthapratim Roy stated: “Numerous teams like this have visited the state between 2021 and 2023. They cannot digest the outcome of the 2021 assembly elections and the 2023 Panchayat elections. Their intent is to malign Bengal. I would urge Ravi Shankar Prasad to visit Manipur, which is facing serious issues.”