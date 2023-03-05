TMC union holds protests in North Bengal, seeks Central funds for tea workers’ welfare

Siliguri/ Alipurduar: Members of the Trinamool Congress trade union on Sunday held protests in tea garden belts of North Bengal, demanding the release of funds by the Centre for improving the working condition of estates and economic uplift of plantation workers.



State Labour and Law minister and TMC leader, Moloy Ghatak led a sit-in protest in front of the Darjeeling BJP, MP Raju Bista’s residence in Siliguri, demanding action from the Central government over the issues like irregularities of PF and gratuity along with other benefits to tea garden workers. He further warned of continued protest if their demands are not met.

Training guns at the BJP, Ghatak claimed that the opposition parties are spreading wrong information about land right documents (Pattas.) He assured that the Trinamool-led state government will grant land rights to the tea plantation workers.

“The opposition parties are trying to distract people’s attention by spreading false information about land rights documents. Neither the BJP-led Central government nor the left regime in the past thought about granting land rights to the tea workers. However, as per the commitments of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, we will surely grant land rights to the Tea garden workers,” said Ghatak.

He questioned the Central led BJP government where the funds allocated under the Union Budget in 2022 for tea garden workers had gone.

“Last year, the Centre had allocated Rs 1000 crore for tea garden workers in the Union budget. We want to know what happened to the money? Tea garden workers are not getting Provident Funds (PF) and Gratuity. We will continue our protest until our demands are met,” added Ghatak.

He further added that for the convenience of the tea garden workers the state government is constructing crèches and health centres at the tea gardens for the tea workers.

“The tender process has been completed. In the first phase 70 crèches and 41 health centres will be constructed in the tea gardens of the region”, he said.

The protest was organised under the banner of INTTUC- Trinamool Congress labour wing. Along with Ghatak, Ritabrata Banerjee, the state President of INTTUC and Papia Ghosh, president of Darjeeling district (Plains) Trinamool Congress were also present.

A similar demonstration was organised at the residence of MLA of Matigara-Naxalbari Anandamoy Barman and MLA of Phansidewa Durga Murmu. Protests were also organised at the residence of four MLAs of Alipurduar district for the second time from March 1.Workers of Trinamool Tea Workers Association have been protesting in front of the residence of Kalchini MLA Bishal Lama, Kumargram MLA Manoj Kumar Oraon, Falakata MLA Dipak Barman and Madarihat MLA Manoj Tigga since March 1.