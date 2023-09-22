TMC undertakes organisational changes in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: Following the recent Panchayat elections, the Cooch Behar District Trinamool Congress (TMC) has undergone organizational changes in several areas. District President Abhijit De Bhowmick announced these changes at a press conference held in the Cooch Behar Trinamool Congress office on Friday. The reshuffle is being read as a strategic move in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.



Abhijit De Bhowmik, the District President of Cooch Behar TMC, stated: “In accordance with our previously announced programme, following the recent Panchayat elections in Cooch Behar district, we had planned to make organisational adjustments in certain areas based on the election outcomes. We faced defeat in 23 Gram Panchayats, necessitating changes in the committee structure in those regions. These changes aim to invigorate our organisational presence in those areas. We have promoted those who were previously in charge.”

Some regional presidents are being replaced along with some regional committee chairpersons. “There are some places where the spouse of a regional president may have assumed the position of GP head, or the regional president themselves may have taken on the role of GP head. We are implementing these organisational changes as well,” added De Bhowmik.

In the recent Panchayat polls, the TMC lost 23 out of 128 Gram Panchayats in the district. De Bhowmik stated that among these, 12 regional presidents have been replaced, along with other changes, including the regional Chairperson. He emphasised that the primary objective is to enhance the margin of victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.