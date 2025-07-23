TMC: Two Bengal women stranded across border due to ‘BJP’s vindictive politics’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Samirul Islam has accused the BJP-led Central government of unjustly deporting legitimate Indian citizens to Bangladesh.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Samirul alleged that two women from Bengal—identified as Sweaty Biwi and Sonali Biwi—have been stranded across the border due to what he termed “vindictive politics” by the BJP.

The post came in response to online criticism that the MP claimed was orchestrated by the BJP’s IT cell. He accused the BJP of targeting not just him and his family, but also “poor Indian citizens of Bengal,” who, according to him, have been wrongfully deported despite being legitimate Indian nationals.

To support his claim, Samirul shared land documents dating back to the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s. These papers allegedly belong to the grandfathers and great-grandfather of Sweety Bibi and Sonali Bibi. Samirul claimed these documents prove their Indian nationality and challenged BJP supporters to verify the authenticity of the records.

“Anyone in the BJP who can actually read them will understand that these women are far more Indian than the loudmouth BJP touts slandering them,” he wrote. The MP criticised the BJP for being “anti-Bengali” and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was now trying to woo Bengali voters by invoking religious slogans such as “Jai Maa Kali” and “Jai Maa Durga,” while ignoring women from Bengal who, he claimed, had been victimised.

He urged the Prime Minister to set up a parliamentary committee to verify the citizenship status of those deported and demanded that the affected women be allowed to return to India. Samirul concluded by warning the BJP that it would be held accountable for these actions.