TMC turns up heat against Centre, demands Amit Shah’s resignation for ‘security failure’

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, holding him “directly responsible” for the alleged security failure following the devastating terrorist attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, 2025. The assault, which targeted tourists, claimed 26 lives, including three West Bengal residents, and left several others critically injured.

TMC leaders condemned the incident, attributing it to “serious lapses” in intelligence, surveillance, and border vigilance. Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose took to social media and lobbed five questions at the Union Home minister Amit Shah. She said: “Honorable Home Minister Amit Shah, answer! Why has your intelligence completely failed? Why did you repeatedly claim that the situation in Kashmir was normal? How did the Home Ministry coordinate with local security arrangements? In such attacks, if no one came from across the border, how can you say the attack was carried out from across the border? Will you focus on the country’s security, or on fulfilling political interests?

TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra echoed the sentiment on X, criticizing the government’s “All is well” narrative for Jammu and Kashmir. “Stop peddling fake narratives & take concrete action so innocent citizens don’t lose lives,” she posted. West Bengal Education minister Bratya Basu raised concerns over media reports indicating that intelligence agencies had prior inputs about militant movements.

“Why were terrorists allowed to reach Pahalgam? Why didn’t forces intervene to prevent this massacre? This is Pulwama all over again,” Basu wrote on X, urging Shah to resign.

Kunal Ghosh demanded Shah’s resignation, calling the incident a “colossal and unforgivable” failure of security and intelligence. “Amit Shah is answerable to the nation as Home Minister. He must step down,” Ghosh asserted.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back, accusing TMC of politicizing the tragedy. BJP state president and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar called TMC’s remarks “cheap politics” during a time of mourning.

“The Centre and security agencies are doing everything to nab the culprits. The terrorists won’t be spared,” Majumdar told reporters, urging unity over divisiveness.

The Pahalgam attack has reignited debates over India’s security framework in Jammu and Kashmir, with opposition parties intensifying calls for accountability. As investigations continue, the nation mourns the loss of lives in yet another tragic chapter of violence.