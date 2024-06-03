TMC trumps Oppn parties in number of poll campaigns held

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is apparently well ahead of the BJP when it comes to hosting election campaigns in the state as it has held nearly double the number of campaigns since the announcement of election compared to the saffron brigade.



The last phase of the Lok Sabha elections concluded on June 1 and the results will be declared on June 4. As per information provided by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, TMC has done 45,860 election campaigns in 75 days since the announcement of polls. This amounts to 611 per day. The BJP held 21,629 political campaigns that accounts for 288 per day. The CPM is third in this list with 17,004 political campaigns while Congress has held 1,617. A total of 95,543 election campaigns were held in the state, an average of 1,274 each day. The Lok Sabha elections were announced on March 16 and the last day for campaigning was May 30. During this period of 75 days, from March 17 till June 30, the heavyweights of all political parties visited every nook and corner of the state for campaign.

TMC made the maximum use of helicopters and helipads in the Lok Sabha elections in Bengal. The party made 676 applications related to use of helicopters and helipads, of which the poll watchdog gave a nod for 521. The BJP made 183 requests for choppers and 124 requests were granted for permission. The Congress, as well as the Independent, has made two applications each and were given the nod in all cases. The CPI(M) and its allies did not seek any such permission.

“Our party chairperson Mamata Banerjee, national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and some other key leaders reached out to all parts of the state. The way we toiled hard to reach out to voters will surely be reflected in the ballot box and we will increase our seat tally this time,” a senior TMC leader said. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC had won 22 seats and BJP won 18. Congress could manage 2. TMC has rubbished the exit polls most of which have predicted a win for BJP in Bengal.