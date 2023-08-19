TMC trains guns on PM, says INDIA will fight ‘divisive’ forces

Kolkata: A day after Trinamool Congress hit out at the Narendra Modi government at the Centre following fresh instances of violence in Manipur, alluding to the BJP it sent out a strong message on Saturday that the opposition parties under grand coalition INDIA will fight the ‘divisive’ forces.



“United in diversity, we are #INDIA, a symphony of unity and progress! We shall fight the divisive forces head on. We Stand United as INDIA,” Trinamool Congress wrote in its social media post on X (formerly Twitter).

TMC accused the BJP government of corruption. In its social media post, the party alleged that the Central government and other BJP-led state governments are involved in a series of scams. They said one could name any alphabet and there is a scam associated with it and committed by the BJP. Citing examples, the party named “Adani Scam, Advertisement scam, Bhamashah Health Insurance scam, Chhattisgarh Chit Fund scam, DDCA scam, Jay Shah scam, Lalit Modi scam, PM Cares scam, PDS scam, Pune land scam, Yeddyurappa land scam, Zubin Irani land scam.”

TMC also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he did not visit the violence-hit Manipur even once ever since trouble broke out. “Tragedy strikes again in #Manipur as new instances of violence are reported in the state. Questions continue to mount over PM @narendramodi’s absence during these trying times. How long will it take you to visit #Manipur Prime Minister?” Trinamool Congress posted on X.

The ruling party in the state also asserted that INDIA will break the shackles of oppression and it will uphold the ethos of democracy. “Upholding the ethos of democracy, #INDIA will strive towards an equitable future. We shall fight the oppressive forces and emerge victorious with people’s support. INDIA shall break the shackles of oppression,” Trinamool Congress posted on its social media account.