TMC top brass warns against uploading irrelevant posts by MLAs in WhatsApp group

Kolkata: After Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee had taken a tough stand on the discipline and attendance of her party MLAs, a WhatsApp group was formed for the party MLAs.

The purpose behind the formation of the WhatsApp group named ‘West Bengal Trinamool Congress Legislative Members’ was to give a platform so that the party MLAs could take up any issue in the group.

Some of the Trinamool Congress MLAs were found uploading unwarranted messages not meant for the group.

In some cases, the MLAs were also uploading videos of their visits to their constituencies.

The Trinamool Congress top brass were unhappy over the incidents and warned that irrelevant posts cannot be done in the group. The WhatsApp group was formed following the instruction of the Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee. Senior party leader Aroop Biswas became the admin of the WhatsApp group.

Sources said that the Trinamool Congress will post issues related to the MLAs in the group. The party MLAs will also be able to post their queries in the group if any.

Banerjee has already taken a tough stand on the punctuality and discipline of her party MLAs. She had also warned the party MLAs against issuing any unwarranted statements in public.