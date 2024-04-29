TMC to urge poll panel for action against BJP candidate

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has decided to lodge a complaint against BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Barasat Swapan Majumdar for “derogatory remarks” against party chairperson Mamata Banerjee.

Majumdar, from a public meeting at Ashoknagar, allegedly held Banerjee directly responsible for the alleged atrocity on women at Sandeshkhali and for teachers losing their jobs. He allegedly demanded that Banerjee should be punished.

“The language that Majumder used while accusing our party chairperson is derogatory and cannot be printed,” a TMC leader from Ashoknagar said. He added that immediately after the remark, he got in touch with the top brass of district leadership.

After discussion with leaders at Trinamool Bhavan, it was decided that the party would lodge a complaint with the poll panel urging action for violation of model code of conduct (MCC) through such a derogatory statement.

Majumdar had earlier threatened to assault TMC leaders with shoes. He won from the Bongaon South seat in the 2021 Assembly elections. Being a member from the Matua community, BJP fielded him in the Parliamentary polls this year.

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar is TMC’s candidate from Barasat seat. TMC on Saturday had approached the Election Commission against the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the National Security Guard (NSG) alleging that the CBI conducted “unscrupulous raids at empty locations in the state” on vote day (April 26).

“Complaint against the CBI for carrying out an unscrupulous raid at an empty location in Sandeshkhali, on poll day, to tarnish the image of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) during the ensuing Lok Sabha Elections, 2024,” the

complaint read.