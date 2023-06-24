TMC to suspend 56 leaders for ‘crossing party line’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) is going to suspend 56 of its party leaders or workers following the instruction of the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.



Most of the leaders who are going to face suspension acted against the party’s diktat and submitted nominations as Independent candidates.

Banerjee had earlier given a clear message that those who will go against the party line will be thrown out.

Sources said that a total of 56 Trinamool Congress leaders will be suspended.

Nadia has the highest number of such leaders who are going to face suspension.

A total of 21 people will be suspended from Nadia most of whom have submitted nominations for contesting forthcoming panchayat elections as independent candidates.

Some others who are also facing suspension acted against the party. Around 17 Trinamool Congress leaders or workers from South Dinajpur are facing suspension which is the second highest by any district.

The outgoing Panchayat Pradhan of Trinamool Congress from Gangajalghati in Bankura has been expelled by his party after he filed a nomination as an independent candidate.

Chanchal Nayek who had been the Panchayat Pradhan for the past two terms was not given a ticket by Trinamool Congress to contest the forthcoming Panchayat Pradhan. Nayek filed his nomination as an Independent candidate. He did not withdraw the nomination after the warning from the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Incidentally, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on June 17 during the election meeting categorically said action will be taken against those party leaders who are contesting the forthcoming Panchayat elections as Independent candidates after being denied a ticket by the Trinamool.

Her message to the top leaders has been clear as the party’s doors will be closed for these Independent candidates and they will never be inducted into the party. Trinamool Congress supremo held a meeting on state Panchayat elections at her Kalighat residence where party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and other senior party leaders also attended.