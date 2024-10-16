TMC to start drive to counter Oppn propaganda on RG Kar incident

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs and MLAs following their party supremo Mamata Banerjee’s instruction are all set to launch a massive campaign after Pujas countering the propaganda being circulated by the Opposition over the RG Kar incident.



The MLAs and MPs of the ruling party will carry out rigorous campaigns against the propaganda and will also present the party’s view.

Trinamool leaders may emphasise various points regarding how the state government responded swiftly following the incident.

The Kolkata Police had arrested the main accused involved in the RG Kar incident within 24 hours of the incident.

State government also transferred several officials of the Health department and also some senior police officers.

Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh alleged that there were attempts by the Left parties to hijack the junior doctors’ movement as Left-minded doctors and youth leaders were found roaming around the stage where the junior doctors have been continuing the hunger strike.

Apart from doctors, people from various walks of life took part in rallies on the city’s streets demanding justice for the RG Kar victim.

State government accepted all the demands of the junior doctors and work has been going on in full swing to put in place adequate security arrangements in hospitals. Despite the state government’s efforts, the junior doctors are continuing their hunger strike.

Initially, after the RG Kar incident, many fake videos were circulated on social media.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on August 28 directed her party functionaries to be more active on social media to counter fake videos or articles which create an adverse impact on the minds of the people.

“Why are you not active on social media? When you are in politics, you have to be active on social media,” Banerjee had said while attending a TMCP rally in Kolkata on August 28.

Incidentally, several fake videos relating to the alleged rape and murder of a PGT doctor at RG Kar Medical College surfaced on social media.

The Kolkata police had registered specific complaints and many have been arrested in this regard.

“All leaders will have to be active on social media just like the party is. You are bound to do it. All MLAs, MPs, councillors, youth and student leaders have to counter fake videos on social media and file complaints with police,” she had said.Banerjee had also alleged that in the age of artificial intelligence (AI), it is easy to float fake videos on social media.