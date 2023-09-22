TMC to start campaigns in all 42 seats in Bengal after Puja

Kolkata: Eyeing the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is expected to conduct rigorous campaigns after Puja in all the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies, highlighting various development schemes of the state government.



The ruling party in Bengal is targeting to win all the 42 Lok Sabha seats, leaving no political ground to the BJP, this time. It may introduce several new programmes ahead of the polls scheduled to be held next year. New initiatives to revitalise its workers at the grassroots level are on the cards. Books, containing the detailed account of the development works in all the 42 Parliamentary constituencies, will be published and distributed among people. It will inform them what the TMC MPs have done for their respective constituencies.

Party chairperson Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will be designing the strategies and the campaigns, it was learnt.

Meanwhile, the second phase of the Trinamool Congress’ mass outreach campaign “Trinamool-e-Nabajowar” may begin after Durga Puja with Abhishek playing an important role to further strengthen the organisation across the state.

He is expected to take suggestions from the people, across all 42 Lok Sabha seats, regarding whom they want as their candidates for the Parliamentary elections. The party may field candidates accordingly.

The first edition of this campaign had turned out to be a huge success for the party. Banerjee may also assess the report cards of the Panchayats. He had earlier said that he would evaluate the performance of the Panchayat Pradhans belonging to his party.