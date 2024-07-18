TMC to skip all-party meet in Delhi on July 21

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) will skip an all-party meeting in Delhi on July 21, before the Monsoon session begins in the Parliament as the date clashes with its annual ‘Martyrs’ Day’ rally in Dharmatala.



All its party MPs are expected to attend the rally. The Monsoon session of Parliament will be held between July 22 and August 12. Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju will hold the all-party meeting on July 21.

Derek O’ Brien, Trinamool’s Parliamentary party leader in Rajya Sabha, earlier wrote to Union minister Rijiju and informed him that his party would not be able to attend the meeting.

“For 30 years now, 21st July has been observed as ‘Martyrs’ Day’ in Bengal in honour of our 13 colleagues who were unlawfully killed in police firing on the day in 1993. Therefore, no TMC MP will be able to attend the meeting as we will be in our home state to mark the day,” O’Brien mentioned in his letter.

Union minister of Parliamentary Affairs Shri Kiren Rijiju will hold a meeting with floor leaders of political parties in both Houses of Parliament, ahead of the Budget session.

On the other hand, the July 21 rally in Kolkata is a big day for the Trinamool which will dedicate its electoral performance in the Assembly elections to the July 21 martyrs from its rally in Dharmatala on July 21 this year.

Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee has already announced that they would like to dedicate their Lok Sabha and Assembly election victories to July 21 martyrs.

This year’s July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally may set the tone for the ruling party in Bengal to start its preparations for the state Assembly elections in 2026 as well.