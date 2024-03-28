TMC to set up quick response teams to counter BJP’s ‘false propaganda’

BALURGHAT: Trinamool Congress (TMC) will set up Quick Response Teams to effectively counter ‘false propaganda’ that is being levelled against the TMC and the Bengal government by BJP candidate for Balurghat Lok Sabha seat Sukanta Majumdar who is also the BJP state president. As part of the strategy, the TMC will hold alternate meetings within 24 hours wherever Majumdar will hold meetings and level false allegations.



Subhas Bhawal, South Dinajpur district TMC president said: “We are noticing that BJP is misleading people by holding meetings in various places under Balurghat Parliamentary Constituency. We have decided to hold counter meetings at the same places within 24 hours of Sukanta Majumdar’s meeting. We are setting up Quick Response Teams in each area for this.”

According to Bhawal, BJP is spreading false propaganda against the TMC-led state government without doing any work. “We will highlight the truth among the common people through the street corner meetings so that the people are not misled,” Bhawal stated. Interestingly, on Wednesday, while on the campaign trail in Ward 22 in Balurghat (his own ward), Majumdar faced questions from the women voters on the price of LPG cylinders having sky-rocketed. While Majumdar was appealing for votes, a woman asked him: “Why are you seeking votes from us? If we vote for you, you will again hike the price of LPG cylinders.”

Taken aback, Majumdar tried to manage the situation by saying that the Central government has reduced the price of gas by Rs 100 recently. However, she was not satisfied with this answer.

TMC candidate Biplab Mitra was quick to take up the issue. “I heard that the BJP candidate was questioned by women of his ward about the increase in gas prices. With the Centre hiking the price of LPG gas, the common people are facing a lot of problems. He is not only an MP but also the state president of BJP. So this answer has to be given by him.” Significantly, in the Balurghat Municipality election in 2022, the BJP candidate from Ward 22 got only 260 votes and was placed in the third position. The TMC candidate won from that ward by bagging 870 votes and the RSP candidate got 359 votes and was placed in the

second position.

Taking to X, All India Trinamool Congress, posted: “Majumdar, are you cowering in the shadows or weaving a web of lies? Balurghat’s verdict: No to BJP’s deceit!”