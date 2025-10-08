TMC to send delegation to Tripura today

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) is sending a high-level delegation to Tripura following a violent attack on the party’s office in Agartala. TMC alleged that the attack was carried out by BJP-backed miscreants and described the incident as “a direct assault on democracy”.

According to the party’s official statement, the delegation will leave Kolkata for Agartala on Wednesday morning at 10.50 am. The six-member team will include MP Pratima Mondal, Trinamool youth leader Saayoni Ghosh, Bengal minister Birbaha Hansda, party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, Sudip Raha, and Assam MP Sushmita Dev.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on social media said: “Unable to defeat the Trinamool Congress at the ballot box in Bengal, BJP has unleashed its full machinery to provoke violence in states where they hold power.”

“Their karyakartas ATTACKED and RANSACKED our Party office in Tripura, under the watchful eyes of the Tripura Police, laying bare their VINDICTIVE and LAWLESS mindset,” Banerjee posted on X.

Before their departure, the delegation is expected to address the media at the Kolkata airport. Once in Tripura, they will meet local leaders, interact with the affected party workers, and visit the vandalised office to assess the situation. The team will later submit a detailed report to the party’s central leadership.

Political observers see this as a major flashpoint between the TMC and BJP ahead of the upcoming elections.

“The brutal attack on our party office in Tripura by BJP-backed goons is not an isolated event. It is a direct attack on the democratic spirit of India. When those in power use violence to silence the Opposition, they expose not strength but fear — and their moral bankruptcy,” Trinamool stated in a statement.

“This is not an isolated incident; in Tripura alone, our leaders and workers have faced repeated assaults. In 2021, my convoy in Tripura was vandalised by BJP-hired goons. They wax eloquent about upholding democracy, yet their actions flagrantly violate its very principles,” added Banerjee.