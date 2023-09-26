TMC to send 50L letters to Centre urging fund clearance

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) call for “Satyagraha” in Delhi to put pressure on the Narendra Modi government for clearance of pending funds may emerge as a significant tool for the ruling party of Bengal ahead of Lok Sabha polls.



TMC is all set to carry more than 50 lakh letters from the people of Bengal addressed to the Prime Minister, and the Union Panchayat minister Giriraj Singh, urging clearance of dues. Party’s chairperson Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee are scheduled to meet the Union Minister on October 3.

The party is committed to taking the protest to the national capital to raise its voice against the “politics of deprivation” by the Centre. It is of the opinion that the Centre’s move is “destroying livelihood” of the people of this state.

“@BJP4India has ruthlessly withheld Rs 15,000 crore due to Bengal under the MGNREGA and Awas Yojana. Those adversely impacted have written letters to the PM @narendramodi seeking their rightful dues. Bengal will fight till justice is restored,” Trinamool Congress on Tuesday posted on X (formerly twitter).

Trinamool has already asked its MPs, MLAs, Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati and chairmen of the municipalities to reach Delhi before October 1 to join the ‘Satyagraha’ at Rajghat on October 2.

“The withholding of funds due to Bengal under the Awas Yojana by the @BJP4India-led Central Government has left people devoid of the basic necessity of a roof over their heads. For their welfare, we are committed to fighting tirelessly. Bengal shall get its rightful dues! People of Bengal are raising their voice against injustice!” Trinamool posted on X.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, during the “Trinamool-e-Nabajowar” campaign, announced that he would take the protest against the Centre to Delhi for clearing Bengal’s dues.