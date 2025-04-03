TMC to observe ‘Bangla Diwas on Poila Baisakh’ with pomp & grandeur

Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) will observe “Bangla Diwas” (Bengal Foundation Day) on ‘Poila Baisakh’ which falls on April 15 with pomp and grandeur and also through various programmes.

To counter BJP’s Hindutva theory, the Trinamool Congress may stress on the cultural heritage of Bengal.

Trinamool Congress state president Subrata Bakshi has already issued instructions urging people to observe “Bangla Diwas” on ‘Poila Baisakh’. It has been communicated to all the district presidents, chairmen, MLAs, MPs and to the leadership at various levels of the organisation. A notification was issued by the party on Wednesday saying, “Bangla Diwas” has to be celebrated at all the block levels, towns and also at various wards under the civic bodies. At the same time, the first day of the Bengali calendar should also be observed in various ways. Colourful rallies and processions will be taken out to show respect to Bengal’s great sons in various fields. Cultural programme, blood donation camps are among the events which will be held on that day.

According to party instructions, the leaders will also have to put up banners and festoons at various parts of the city and the districts to greet people on the occasion of ‘Poila Baisakh’ and also the “Bangla Diwas”.

All the programmes on that day will start with the state’s song “Banglar Maati, Banglar Jol” and will end with the National Anthem.

The Bengal Assembly passed a resolution in 2023 to observe Bangla Divas on ‘Poila Baisakh’ while selecting Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s ‘Banglar Maati, Banglar Jol’ (Bengal’s land, Bengal’s soil) as the state song. The resolution was passed with 167 members, out of a total of 294, voting in favour of it. Earlier, there was a proposal to the state from the Governor that Bangla Diwas can be observed on June 20. The state government did not accept it. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said in the resolution: “I support the proposal of making Rabindranath Tagore’s ‘Banglar Maati, Banglar Jol’ the official song of Bengal. People of Bengal don’t want June 20 to be observed as the state’s foundation day since it is associated with memories of violence and bloodshed which marked the partition.”

The Trinamool Congress government had al.so sought the opinion of people from all walks of life before taking the final judgement on the issue. Around 99 per cent of people voted for Poila Baisakh.