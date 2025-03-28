TMC to launch drive showcasing women’s empowerment in Bengal

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC), starting April 1, will launch a one-and-a-half-month-long outreach campaign across Bengal.

Party leaders will emphasise how TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s vision for women’s empowerment and the implementation of various women-centric schemes, such as Lakshmir Bhandar, Rupashree and Kanyashree, have transformed the socio-economic landscape for women in Bengal.

The campaigns will run until May 15, during which party leaders will engage with the public, highlighting Mamata Banerjee’s message and showcasing how the Bengal model has received international recognition on multiple occasions.

A meeting was held at Trinamool Bhavan on Wednesday led by the President of the Trinamool Congress women’s wing, Chandrima Bhattacharya. Leaders of the 35 organisational districts took part in the meeting.

One campaign has been named “Anchal e Achal” under which the leaders will reach out to the people in all 345 blocks of Bengal, in 127 municipalities. A total of 1,000 rallies will be carried out from April 1 to May 15. Women members of the party will mainly hold the rallies. Under the “Toman Thikana Unnayan er Nishana” campaign, women leaders of the party will reach out to the women members and distribute leaflets among them giving a message how Didi (Mamata Banerjee) is beside every citizen through various schemes.

On July 1 on the occasion of doctors’ day, “Raktabandhan” will be celebrated. Blood donation camps will be organised throughout the state on that day aiming to collect 2,000 unit blood. On the day of Poila Baisakh, the women Trinamool Congress leaders will take out a rally from Girish Park and it will end at Jorasanko Thakurbari. The programme has been named as “Sankha Yatra”.