TMC to launch campaign for 2024 LS polls from Dinhata on Dec 17

Cooch Behar: The Trinamool Congress is gearing up to kick off its campaign for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Dinhata, known as the territory of Union State minister Nisith Pramanik.



The campaign, starting on December 17 through district-wise workers’ meetings, will involve participation from Dinhata Assembly workers and workers from other Assembly constituencies in the district. All the leaders of Cooch Behar district TMC will also be present.

TMC has initiated preparations to ensure the success of this meeting. Dinhata Constituency MLA and minister of the North Bengal Development department, Udayan Guha, stated: “On December 17, campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will commence with district-wise workers’ meetings. Workers from Dinhata Assembly Constituency, as well as those from other constituencies, including Sitai and Natabari, will be present. Subsequently, district-wise workers’ meetings will be held in other Assemblies within the district.”

However, the BJP has criticised this district-based workers’ meeting of the TMC. According to Sukumar Roy, BJP’s Cooch Behar district president: “TMC is a party of corrupt people. Doing this will not help. People are not on their side.”

Various political parties have already begun preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In the last 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP’s Nishith Pramanik won the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha Constituency.

In the 2021 state Assembly elections, the BJP secured victories in 7 out of the 9 Assembly seats in Cooch Behar district. Nishith Pramanik won in the Dinhata Assembly Constituency as MLA candidate. However, as Nisith did not take oath as the official MLA, a by-election was held, and Udayan Guha won that election with a record vote.