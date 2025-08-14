TMC to intensify organisational strengthening at booth level

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has drawn up a strategy to intensify organisational strengthening at the booth level, with particular emphasis on booths where it fell behind in previous elections, including the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

According to sources, there are around 80,499 booths across Bengal.

The ruling Trinamool Congress was trailing in approximately 3,300 booths in South Bengal during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

It was also learnt that TMC lagged in about 1,480 booths in North Bengal in the 2024 polls.

Strengthening the organisation in these booths is the prime target of the ruling party ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. It was also evident in the last few organisational meetings of the party’s national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee.

Banerjee has also directed North Bengal leaders to strengthen coordination at the booth level.

“Banerjee has given a clear guideline on how to proceed, keeping in mind the 2026 Assembly elections. Instruction of the party has to be followed by the leaders, and there is no place for those who are creating differences for personal gains,” a Trinamool Congress MLA from north Bengal said.