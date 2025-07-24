TMC to hold strategy meet over ‘Language Movement’ today

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) will convene a meeting on Thursday with leaders from its various wings to chalk out plans for organising rallies in protest against the alleged attacks on Bengali-speaking people in BJP-ruled states.

Party supremo Mamata Banerjee has already urged people and TMC workers to start “Bhasa Andolan” (Language Movement) in each block from July 27.

She also urged the people to stage protest demonstrations in front of the Gandhi statue. Banerjee herself will lead the language movement in Bolpur on July 28.

As per Mamata Banerjee’s instructions, the movement will be held every Saturday and Sunday across all districts from July 27, which is observed as ‘Nanur Day’.

A meeting will be held at Trinamool Bhavan at around 3 pm on Thursday, where various aspects of the protest programme will be discussed.

An elaborate plan will also be made about the protests in each block.

All preparations are slated to be completed by July 26, sources said.