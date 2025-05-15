TMC to hold statewide rallies this weekend to honour jawans

Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) will hold rallies in each block and municipal wards on Saturday and Sunday to pay respect to the jawans and to extend condolences to the family members of the bravehearts who laid down their lives for the motherland.

The development comes in the wake of a recent military conflict between India and Pakistan. Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that she did not see things through political prism following the conflict between the two countries.

“Our party has announced rallies on Saturday and Sunday from 3 to 5 pm in every block and ward (urban areas) to pay our respects to the jawans and extend condolences towards the families of those bravehearts who laid down their lives for the motherland. We don’t see this matter politically as several others. I didn’t make any comments nor did our party members or state government. It is our duty to pay our respects to the martyrs who laid down their lives for our country and the armed forces who fought for us,” Banerjee said during a Press conference on Wednesday. Chief Minister Banerjee also expressed her happiness after BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw returned to India. In response to a media question, Banerjee stated: “We had been in touch with BSF Jawan Purnam Shaw’s wife Rajni throughout and spoke to her 4 to 5 times. Consistent efforts were made from our end. Our DGP was in continuous touch with his BSF counterpart. I told Rajni the day before yesterday that her husband was healthy and doing well. However, the modalities of his release operation would take some time...He was released this morning. I am happy. His family is happy. The entire country is happy...”

Banerjee personally called for updates over three consecutive days and reassured the family of her support. BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw’s wife expressed her gratitude to Banerjee for her tireless efforts. She has been a pillar of support for the family of a BSF Jawan.

Trinamool Congress extended its support to the Centre at the time of crisis and left it up to the Centre on what would be the best for the interest of the country. The ruling party in Bengal had also condemned the incident in which at least 10 civilians were killed and 40 were injured, mostly in Jammu’s Poonch sector, as Pakistani troops resorted to heavy shelling across the Line of Control in response to India’s Operation “Sindoor”.

Trinamool MP Sudip Bandopadhyay attended an all party meeting in Lok Sabha and once again stated that all are united in the fight against terrorism.