TMC to hold rally in Birbhum today

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) will hold a rally in Birbhum on Sunday countering Home minister Amit Shah’s rally at Birbhum’s Suri that was held on Friday.



Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim who also happens to be the state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister will be the main speaker at TMC’s meeting at Irrigation Colony Maidan.

The district committee of the TMC sat on a meeting immediately after Shah’s leaving Birbhum where the decision of holding a counter rally was taken.

Considering the terrible heat, the meeting will start at 9 am sharp. Hakim will be leaving Kolkata on Saturday night to address the rally.

Trinamool Congress branded Amit Shah’s rally as a flop show and stated that it was dominated by empty chairs proving that no one was interested to listen to his pack of lies.

Trinamool national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee tweeted: “HM @AmitShah, you spoke of my imagined ills but didn’t care to address the harm @BJP4India has inflicted upon West Bengal. If my existence pains you to this extent, release the Rs 1.15 Lakh Crore rightfully due to my state and I’ll withdraw myself from the political arena.”

TMC had also criticised Shah for sharing the stage with Suvendu Adhikari who is allegedly named in an FIR filed by the CBI.

“Why has there been no action against him? Shah’s silence again proved that BJP is a washing machine where all charges are wiped clean,” a senior TMC leader said.