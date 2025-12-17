TMC to hold door-to-door scrutiny in CM’s Constituency

Kolkata: The TMC leadership has decided to ask party BLAs to conduct a fresh, door-to-door verification of deleted voters’ names in Bhowanipore, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Assembly Constituency, after nearly 45,000 electors were removed from the draft electoral rolls under the SIR, party sources said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of local leaders held in the Constituency during the day. According to Election Commission data, Bhowanipore had 2,06,295 voters in January 2025.

The draft rolls now list 1,61,509 names, indicating the deletion of 44,787 voters, or about 21.7 per cent of the electorate.

Party sources said the leadership has directed that every deleted name be physically verified to ensure no genuine voter is excluded.