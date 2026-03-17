Kolkata: The ruling TMC on Tuesday announced its list of candidates for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, with party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declaring that the party will contest 291 of the 294 seats in the state. Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Banerjee said the remaining three seats in the Darjeeling hills will be contested by Anit Thapa-led Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM). "We will contest 291 of the 294 seats. The remaining three seats will be contested by our ally, Anit Thapa-led BGPM, in the Darjeeling hills," Banerjee said, while announcing the names of candidates, flanked by the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and state president Subrata Bakshi.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced the Trinamool Congress candidate list for all 294 Assembly seats for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, launching a sharp attack on the BJP and the Election Commission while releasing the names.

Habra: Jyotipriya Mallick

Ashoknagar: Narayan Goswami

Bhatpara: Amit Gupta

Jagaddal: Somnath Shyam

Barrackpore: Raj Chakraborty

Dum Dum North: Chandrima Bhattacharya

Barasat: Sabyasachi Dutta

Bidhannagar: Sujit Bose

Noapara: Trinankur Bhattacharya

Rajarhat-Gopalpur: Aditi Munshi

Rejinagar: Ataur Rahman

Naoda: Shahina Mumtaz

Domkal: Humayun Kabir

Palashipara: Rukbanur Rahman

Karimpur: Soham Chakraborty

Shantipur: Brajakishore Goswami

Ranaghat South: Sougata Kumar Barman

Bagda: Madhupurna Thakur

Bongaon North: Biswajit Das

Chopra: Hamidul Rahman

Islampur: Kanhaiyalal Agarwal

Hemtabad: Satyajit Barman

Raiganj: Krishna Kalyani

Balurghat: Arpita Ghosh

Harirampur: Biplab Mitra

Gazole: Prosenjit Das

Chanchal: Prasun Banerjee

Maltipur: Abdur Rahim Boxi

English Bazar: Ashish Kundu

Sujapur: Sabina Yasmin

Jangipur: Jakir Hossain

Sagardighi: Byron Biswas

Murshidabad: Sayani Singh Roy

Khargram: Ashis Marjit

Kandi: Apurba Sarkar

Before announcing the list, Banerjee said, "Before I announce the candidate list, I thank the people of Bengal. I dedicate Maa Maati Manush and Banglar Sanskriti to all, and release the candidate list of 294 seats. I want to say something to the BJP -why are you afraid? Don’t create a gas crisis if you want to fight; come to the ground in a proper way. ECI, you did a brilliant game… BJP has no chance. This time your seats will decrease as compared to the last time. This is the fight for the existence of West Bengal. Bengal will win. ‘Dilli ka laddu’ will not win."

Banerjee expressed confidence that the TMC would retain power with a comfortable majority in the 2026 assembly elections. "We will win more than 226 seats in the 2026 assembly polls," she asserted. The chief minister also sought to reassure party leaders and workers who could not find a place in the candidate list, saying they would be accommodated in the organisation. "All those who could not be accommodated in the candidate list will be accommodated in the organisation," she said. Targeting the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, Banerjee said the saffron party would see its numbers decline in the upcoming polls. "The BJP's tally will decrease in this election. They will receive a befitting reply for their anti-people policies," she said. The announcement of the candidates sets the stage for an intense electoral contest in West Bengal, where the TMC is seeking to return to power for a fourth consecutive term.