TMC to Centre: 14 days since Pahalgam attack; no accountability, no action

Kolkata: Two weeks after the terror attack at Pahalgam, Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday questioned the BJP-led Central government’s inability to track down the terrorists and show accountability to the bereaved families.

The ruling party in Bengal posed 14 questions to the Modi government, highlighting the lack of accountability.

Sharing a post on X, TMC slammed the inaction, even after 330+ hours after the attack, “14 days since the #PahalgamTerroristAttack. No accountability. No action. The masterminds behind the massacre remain free. Here are 14 questions the Modi government must answer,” TMC said. It also raised concerns over what steps are being taken towards ensuring the return of Bengal’s Purnam Kumar Shaw, a BSF jawan reportedly captured by Pakistani Rangers.

The party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sagarika Ghose wrote on X: “Those who are trolling #HimanshiNarwal only reveal their sick depraved mindsets. A brave widow of a martyred navy officer killed by terrorists speaks of the need to maintain communal peace. Instead of lauding Himanshi as a courageous daughter of India, Himanshi is being abused by the Right wing @BJP4India -sponsored IT cell or the hate factory that lives on hate. Nafrat chhodo, desh jodo! ( Shun hatred, build the nation).” Slamming the Central government on security failures, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said: “As many as 14 days have passed since the terror attack at Pahalgam. What did we get from the Central government? Despite the massive intelligence failure of the Central government and MHA over its inability to secure the borders, there is not a word about accountability. Nobody has been identified. The PM went to Bihar for election campaigning and was seen laughing along with Nitish Kumar. A red carpet was laid out for Amit Shah when he visited Kashmir. In between, they keep making tall claims and of shadow war...What is going on?”

Shashi Panja said on social media: “...This incident shook our conscience. But what did we see in these many days? The Union Home minister is being welcomed with a red carpet in Kashmir. We got to know that there was a grave security lapse. There was prior intel that a terror attack may take place.”