TMC to ask EC to take action against Dilip Ghosh for ‘CM must commit suicide’ remark

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday said it will ask the Election Commission (EC) to take action against BJP leader Dilip Ghosh for his alleged remarks that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should commit suicide.



Trinamool shared a video on social media where Ghosh is purportedly heard saying that the Chief Minister is now having problems with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seizing money from the home of her corrupt leaders. Before, people used to shout chor (thief) slogans at her party functionaries but now such slogans are being raised at her. If after such a long political career she has to hear this then it is better for her to drown herself to death, Ghosh was heard saying in the video. Millennium Post could not verify the authenticity of the video clip.

Reacting to this, TMC said it will ask the Election Commission to take stern action against Ghosh so that he does not repeat it again. The party said such hate remarks in Bengal politics were unprecedented.

Ghosh seems to be plumbing new depths every day, alleged TMC in their statement on social media, adding that Ghosh frequently uses foul language against his political opponents.

Recently, while addressing a rally in Jalpaiguri, Mamata Banerjee alleged that some people shouted “chor chor” pointing at her car and that she would have pulled out their tongues had the elections not been there. She said: “Some people were shouting ‘chor chor’, (pointing towards) my car. I would have pulled out their tongue if elections were not there. However, I didn’t say anything because of the elections”. The EC had previously showcaused Ghosh for his “insulting remarks” against Banerjee.

The commission had said: “Parties and candidates shall refrain from criticism of all aspects of private life, not connected with the public activities of the leaders or workers of other parties. Criticism of other parties or their workers based on unverified allegations or distortion shall be avoided”.

It added: “Low level personal attacks to insult the rivals shall not be made. Political parties and candidates to refrain from any deeds / action / utterances that may be construed as being repugnant to the honour and dignity of women.”