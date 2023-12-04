TMC terms BJP’s victory in 3 states as ‘failure’ of Congress

Kolkata: Even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the Assembly elections in three states — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh — Trinamool Congress (TMC) has refused to give any credit to the saffron brigade for the victory but has instead termed it a ‘failure’ of the Congress.



Taking to the social media, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh wrote: “In the three states, it is more of a failure of the Congress than a success story of the BJP.”

He claimed that the results of elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, a crucial electoral exercise ahead of Lok Sabha polls just months away, will not have any impact on the general elections.

The Trinamool spokesperson also said that TMC is the only party which can provide leadership in the battle to defeat the BJP in the country. He claimed that to win the elections in these states, other parties have imbibed the welfare schemes of Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The BJP was racing towards power in the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and had a distinct edge in Chhattisgarh in the counting of votes for the Assembly polls in these states. The Congress was poised to oust the BRS in Telangana.

Sources said that there were hardly any doubts surrounding the results of Madhya Pradesh where BJP’s chances of winning were ever high.

However, with the defeat of Congress in Rajasthan and Chattisgarh, its role and apparent supremacy in the INDIA bloc will now be questioned.

Also, sources said that even if the Congress successfully forms the state government in Telangana, it was to be seen how long that government would last given BJP’s record of engineering defection to bring down an elected government. TMC, on the other hand, has been portraying the INDIA bloc as a coalition that was formed under the active leadership of their chairperson Mamata Banerjee. “In Bengal, the Congress has been reduced to nothing and now it is also succumbing to the BJP on a national level. In days to come, TMC will play a bigger role in national politics as it now seems to be the only party which can take Modi-led-BJP head on,” said a TMC insider.