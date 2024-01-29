TMC terms BJP’s call for CAA ‘political propaganda’

Kolkata: Calling it a “political propaganda” ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Monday, criticised the BJP MP and Union Minister of State (MoS) Santanu Thakur for claiming that Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented in next one week in Bengal and in rest of the country.



Thakur was addressing a rally at Kakdwip in Bengal where said that he can guarantee that in next seven days CAA will be implemented in Bengal and in the rest of the country. He also took a dig at the Trinamool Congress-led government in Bengal as he questioned why thousands of people in the state allegedly have been deprived of their right to vote despite the state government assuring them they are citizens of this country if they have a voter ID and Aadhaar card.

He demanded that chief minister Mamata Banerjee must answer this question.

Last month, Union Home minister Amit Shah had said in a rally in Kolkata that no one can stop the implementation of CAA. TMC, however, has refused to pay heed to such

statements, pointing out that the same Shah had earlier said that Nitish Kumar will never be allowed in the BJP.

TMC leader Shashi Panja said : “Our chief minister has categorically mentioned that the CAA is an election issue for BJP. The people he is talking about are already citizens of this country and are enrolled under the state government schemes. They are participating in the electoral process, withdrawing ration etc. which proves that they are residents of this state. The BJP has no intention to extend any kind of benefit or ensure security for the people. They only have selfish intentions for electoral gains.”

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said: “Be it CAA or the NRC, whenever an election approaches the BJP-led Centre brings up these issues to create a communal divide.

As for illegal immigration, it is the job of BSF to protect the borders and it is overseen by the Union Home Ministry.”