TMC teams visit families of SIR-related victims, pledge support

Kolkata: Following the instruction of Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, a newly formed team of senior party leaders on Saturday started visiting the homes of individuals who have reportedly died or suffered mental distress due to ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-related anxiety. At least 14 people have so far died allegedly due to SIR-related panic. The objective is to offer emotional and practical assistance to the affected families and reassure citizens amid their concern. In the first phase of the initiative, the leaders, like Partha Bhowmick and Samirul Islam, visited the house of Pradeep Kar, who had allegedly committed suicide due to the fear of SIR implementation. Shashi Panja and Trinankur Bhattacharya visited the house of Kakoli Sarkar in Titagarh, who also died due to SIR-related fear. Chandrima Bhattacharya and Sudip Raha visited the house of Hasina Begum, who died in Dankuni.

Jaya Dutta and Arindam Guin paid a visit to the house of Biti Das, who died in Sheoraphuli. Pulak Roy and Arup Chakraborty visited the house of Jahir Mal who also died in Uluberia amid SIR panic. Senior leaders have been assigned to each region, and after gathering firsthand information from the families, the party’s leadership will determine the next course of action. Party sources said that Abhishek has taken the decision out of compassion and responsibility towards the family members of the deceased. Political observers view this as a political strategy to send out a strong message— that the ruling party will not abandon people in their moment of fear and uncertainty caused by administrative actions. Following reports of multiple unnatural deaths allegedly linked to (SIR) of voter lists across West Bengal and growing panic surrounding the Election Commission’s exercise, the ruling Trinamool Congress has decided to launch such a special support initiative. Meanwhile, SIR-related deaths continue to rise across both North and South Bengal. On Friday alone, four such deaths were reported— three men and one woman. In Dhupguri, an 80-year-old man, Laluram Barman, reportedly suffered a heart attack while a Booth Level Officer was visiting his house for voter verification. The deceased, Laluram Barman (80), had migrated from Bangladesh in 1994 and settled in the area as a refugee. Although he later received an Aadhaar card, his name was never added to the electoral roll — an issue that had long caused him anxiety. The ruling party has attributed these incidents to anxiety over the voter list revision, whereas the BJP has countered that they were natural deaths, accusing Trinamool Congress of politicising personal tragedies.