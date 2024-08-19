TMC team visits Nandigram, brings injured worker to city

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation visited East Midnapore’s Nandigram on Sunday to meet the housewife of the TMC activist who was allegedly attacked by BJP-backed goons.



An eight-member delegation sent by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee included Kunal Ghosh, Shuili Saha, Birbaha Hansda, Saayoni Ghosh, Uttara Singh, Mamata Bala Thakur, Dola Sen and Debangshu Bhattacharya. In the afternoon, they arrived at the Nandigram Super Specialty Hospital from Kolkata where the injured woman is under treatment.

The team spoke with the victim and her husband, both narrating details of the incident to the delegation which also consulted doctors treating her and decided to transfer her to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, thus making all necessary arrangements for the move.

Local TMC supporters and residents demanded justice for the victim. The delegation also walked to the Nandigram Police Station, located one kilometre from the hospital.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh wrote on X that the housewife was brutally beaten in Gokulnagar for being part of Trinamool. He alleged that the woman was stripped off her clothes and assaulted by BJP workers while her daughter was also tortured. He confirmed that the victim was brought to Kolkata for treatment. The perpetrators allegedly stripped and dragged her along a 300-meter stretch on a road. Based on the FIR lodged by the husband of the victim, police arrested one of the accused Shambhu Das on Saturday. IC, Nandigram Police Station Anupam Mondal had said: “One person has been arrested in this incident. Search for the rest is on.”

Complainant mentioned the names of seven persons in the FIR. It was learnt that the victim had an ongoing quarrel with her neighbours over drainage issues. According to locals, the neighbors are supporters of BJP and local BJP supporters had been harassing the family of

the victim.