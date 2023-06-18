TMC team visits kin of deceased party workers in Bhangar

Kolkata: A TMC delegation on Sunday visited the families of the deceased party workers who are said to have died during the violence that unfolded in South 24-Parganas over nomination filing for the Panchayat election.



The delegation comprised state transport minister Snehashish Chakraborty, Youth TMC leader Sayani Ghosh and MLA of Canning (East) Saukat Mollah. They visited the homes of deceased TMC workers, Raju Naskar and Rashid Mollah on Sunday morning.

Snehashish held the Opposition parties responsible for the death of these workers and alleged that a conspiracy was hatched for murdering them.

On the day of the incident, TMC workers clashed with Indian Secular Front (ISF) workers. Bhangar had turned into a battlefield with lobbing of bombs and an exchange of gunfire. An ISF worker too lost his life.

The clash resulted in the injury of some police personnel, including the SI of Kashipur Police Station. Sources said almost 100 bombs were hurled and at one time, the police had to retreat at one point of time due to the intensity of the attack. Rapid action forces were deployed to contain the situation. Barricades were laid to stop the advances of the rioters.

ISF leader Naushad Siddiqui, who is the Bhangar MLA, alleged that the clash broke out when their candidates were headed towards the BDO office to file nominations but were attacked by TMC workers.

According to Saukat Mollah, Naushad had claimed that the deceased Raju Naskar was not a resident of Bhangor and neither was he was TMC party worker.

On Sunday, after visiting the family of Naskar, Saukat said that Raju was a resident of Naskar Bamanghata and asked if Naushad will continue to maintain his lies even after this.

Meanwhile, Saukat Mollah has been allotted Z-category security. Mollah has also been given the responsibility of an observer for Bhangor. TMC sources said the party feels his role will be vital in the upcoming Panchayat election and there is a threat to his life.