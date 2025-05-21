TMC team to visit J&K border areas from May 21–23

Kolkata: Following Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s directive, a five-member Trinamool Congress delegation will visit Jammu and Kashmir’s border areas—Srinagar, Poonch, and Rajouri—from May 21 to 23.

The team, comprising Derek O’Brien, Md Nadimul Haque, Manas Bhuniya, Sagarika Ghose, and Mamatabala Thakur, aims to express solidarity with those affected by recent cross-border attacks. The delegation will meet victims’ families, local residents, and regional authorities.

This independent outreach follows the Centre’s move to send a Parliamentary delegation to highlight India’s anti-terror stance. Trinamool stated the visit is intended to share the grief of those who lost loved ones and stand with affected communities.