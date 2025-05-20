TMC team to embark on 3-day visit in parts of J-K hit by Pakistani shelling

Kolkata: A five-member delegation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will visit parts of Jammu and Kashmir to express solidarity with the people of the region affected by the recent artillery and mortar shelling by the Pakistan Army. The delegation, comprising three MPs - Derek O'Brien, Sagarika Ghose and Md Nadimul Haque, West Bengal Minister Manas Bhunia and former MP Mamata Thakur, will visit from Wednesday to Friday. In its official X-handle, AITC posted "Under the guidance of AITC chairperson @MamataOfficial, a five-member delegation will be proceeding to Srinagar, Poonch and Rajouri". "The delegation comprising @derekobrienmp, @Md NadimulHaque6, Manas Bhuniya, Sagarika Ghose and Mamata Thakur, will be in the region from May 21 to May 23 to express solidarity with the people affected by cross-border attacks, and share the grief of the families who have lost their loved ones", AITC posted.

On May 7, at least 13 people, including four children and a soldier, were killed and 57 injured as the Pakistan Army had carried out one of the most intense artillery and mortar shelling in years, targeting forward villages along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. The shelling was conducted after the Indian missile strikes against terror infrastructure in the neighbouring country and PoK.