TMC takes tough stand against atrocities on minorities in B’desh

Kolkata: Taking a strong stand against atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh, Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday said that such things were “not acceptable to any of us”.

Trinamool Congress also made its stance clear that it would “unequivocally support the Union government’s external affairs policies”. The party MPs have also taken a resolute stance against the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh, urging the Central government to address the matter. However, External Affairs minister S Jaishankar has not made any constructive statement on the floor of the House yet, Trinamool Congress said in its Press statement.

Trinamool Congress, amid the unrelenting crisis in neighbouring Bangladesh, has upped the ante and urged the Centre to address the matter at the earliest. During the Bengal Assembly session, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed those trying to politicise the Bangladesh issue and urged everyone to “avoid unnecessary statements” that might threaten the peace in Bengal.

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee has also been vocal about the situation in Bangladesh. While interacting with the media outside the Parliament during the beginning of the Winter Session last month, he had said: “The situation in Bangladesh is not a state issue, but an issue that will be dealt with by the Centre. It comes under the ambit of international affairs. The people have given their mandate to the Central government and as a party, we have made our stance clear multiple times. Whatever decision the Central government will take in this regard, our party will stand by it for the sake of the nation. However, whatever has happened (in Bangladesh) is unfortunate, unsupportable and condemnable.”

In a related development, Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh — on behalf of Bengal Citizens Forum — submitted a memorandum to Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday urging him to ask the Centre to get active and take appropriate steps with respect to Bangladesh. “The Governor has said that he will communicate with the Centre on this,” Ghosh said.