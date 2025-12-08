TMC takes out massive rally in Murshidabad

Kolkata: A day after suspended MLA Humayun Kabir declared that the Trinamool Congress would crumble without him, party workers in Murshidabad mounted a massive show of strength, taking out a large rally that directly contradicted his claim. On Saturday, Kabir had vowed to end Trinamool rule in Bengal, asserting that he enjoyed overwhelming Muslim support and warning that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would not return to power for a fourth term.

“Trinamool’s Muslim vote bank will be finished this time,” Kabir had said, adding that he would not resign as MLA because “a large number of people, particularly students, come every day for my signature to avail benefits under various welfare schemes.” However, the very next day, thousands of TMC supporters and local leaders marched through Murshidabad, signalling that the party’s base remained firmly intact and that Kabir’s prediction of an exodus had not materialised.

Kabir has also announced plans for a grand Qur’an-recitation ceremony in Beldanga, involving nearly one lakh clerics, following his foundation-stone event for a Babri-Masjid-style structure. He has hinted at contesting over a hundred seats and possibly aligning with AIMIM.