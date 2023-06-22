TMC takes lead in poll campaigning

COOCH BEHAR: Trinamool Congress (TMC) is one step ahead in election campaigning in Cooch Behar. While BJP couldn’t file candidates in many seats, TMC candidates have started their election campaign with heavy weights. A group of TMC leaders and ministers, including State Power Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay; MLA Babul Supriyo; Trinamool leader Baiswanor Chatterjee, and Debangshu Bhattacharya, arrived at Cooch Behar on Thursday. They campaigned in various areas of the district in support of TMC candidates.



While TMC leader and MLA Babul Supriyo campaigned for candidates in various areas of Block No. 1 in Cooch Behar, TMC leader Debangshu Bhattacharya campaigned in different areas of Block No. 2 of Cooch Behar. Minister Arup Biswas campaigned in of Dinahata Block 2 and state leader Baiswanor Chatterjee campaigned in Mathabhanga Block No. 2. Highlighting the various developmental works of the state government among the general public, the state leaders urged people to vote for TMC candidates. They also conveyed the messages of development to the general public.

Abhijit De Bhowmik, president of TMC, Cooch Behar, said: “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s development initiatives at the rural level has given a major boost to the TMC candidates. We have already achieved victory in many seats without any opposition. BJP only talk of terrorism, but they couldn’t field candidates in all seats. Even their MLAs are absent from the campaign. They are only sitting in party offices and accusing others. Our state leaders are on the campaign trail from Thursday to highlight the Chief Minister’s development-oriented works and present them to the general public. Along with conveying messages of development to the common people, the candidates themselves will be encouraged through these campaigns.”

Sukumar Roy, the district president of BJP in Cooch Behar, stated:” The local leaders of the Trinamool Congress are not important. That’s why they have to bring leaders from outside to campaign. The BJP’s assets are local workers who are actively involved in campaigning.”