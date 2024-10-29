TMC takes Bijoya Sammelani route to amass its organisational strength

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC), through its Bijoya Sammelani programmes is in the process of assessing its organisational strength and also the coordination capabilities of the local leaders in the districts at the grassroots level.

With an eye on 2026 Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress has started works for preparing ground works, especially in those areas where the party had failed to achieve satisfactory results. The top party leaders are constantly taking reports on how the leaders in various levels in the districts have performed, how they mixed with the local people and their acceptance. Senior leaders like Dr Shashi Panja, Partha Bhowmick, Snehasish Chakraborty, Kunal Ghosh have been sent to different places for Bijoya Sammelani programmes. Even the youth and trade union leaders have also been sent to different places. The ruling party has been taking reports from these leaders as well. The ruling party in the state has been carrying out a survey to find out if the party leaders are putting their all efforts in the areas where the party had not performed well in the previous elections. The party top leaders are also trying to determine if the local leaders had carried out people-to-people coordination with other leaders.

Trinamool Congress had started organising Bijoya Sammelani from October 17. A major revamp in the organisation within Trinamool Congress is likely to happen, especially at the district level as some of the party presidents and convenors may be changed, sources said.

The action plan is ready and the top party leaders have chalked out the strategy on how to carry out the overhauling. Giving utmost priority to carrying out a ‘cleansing’ work within the organisation and also for evaluating the performance of local leaders in the districts, a survey has been carried out. According to sources, the performances of the municipality chairmen are under scanner and some of them may be changed on the basis of the feedback received from the people at the

ground level.

Meanwhile, it was learnt that Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has directed the Birbhum Trinamool Congress to immediately form a core committee. The party top brasses have received information that all the leaders are coming together on one platform as there has been a lack of coordination between the district leaders. It may be stated that two top leaders Anubarata Mondal and Kajal Seikh have not come together in any Bijoya Sammelani event.