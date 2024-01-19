‘TMC synonymous with translating assurances into reality’

Darjeeling/ Jalpaiguri: Within hours of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s statement proclaiming the end of legal complications in the Dhupguri sub-division issue, the Administrative Reforms Cell of the state government issued a notification on the formation of the sub-division.



Both Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee expressed joy stating that they had lived up to their promises. Dhupguri in the Jalpaiguri districts switched into celebration mode, coming out into the streets and smearing each other with colours. The festivities are to continue.

The notification (No. 60-PAR (AR)/P/2R/2023 dated January 19, 2024) states “to divide with effect from the 19th day of January, 2024, the district of Jalpaiguri into sub divisions of Jalpaiguri Sadar, Dhupguri and Mal.” Dhupguri will comprise areas under Dhupguri and Banarhar police stations. The notification mentions that this has been done in “consultation with the Hon’ble High Court at Kolkata.”

Taking to X, Mamata Banerjee wrote: “I’m delighted to announce that today the Ma, Mati Manush Government has finally fulfilled a long-standing demand of the people of #Dhupguri. Soon after the declaration of the bypoll results, the initiative to upgrade Dhupguri into a subdivision was set in motion. On October 12, I personally confirmed that the proposal had been passed in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. Today, Dhupguri has officially attained the status of a subdivision. This milestone will enhance local residents’ access to education, healthcare, legal assistance and essential amenities. It will also create new opportunities and facilitate improved access to various government schemes and services.”

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee stated that the TMC is synonymous with translating assurances into reality. “On September 2, I made a pledge to upgrade DHUPGURI into a SUB DIVISION. Honoured to share that our Maa Maati Manush Govt has fulfilled the pledge. Though miles away, today, when I close my eyes, I see jubilant faces light up in celebration!” Abhishek Banerjee posted on X.

The new Dhupguri subdivision encompasses a total area of 561 square kilometers, covering Banarhat and Dhupguri. Within this region, there are 16 Gram Panchayats and 1 Municipality, with a population exceeding 10 lakhs. Additionally, there are 24 tea gardens and 7 forest settlements.

With news of the creation of the Dhupguri sub-division, a festive frenzy swept through Dhupguri. From tea stalls to fast food outlets, the same conversation echoed everywhere, “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee have kept their word. We are now a subdivision.” On Friday, the voices of victory resonated among the residents of Dhupguri in honour of the Chief Minister and Abhishek Banerjee. Members of the ‘Dhupaguri Mohokuma Dabi Aday Manch’ (A citizens’ forum) turned it into a festival of colours.

Aniruddha Dasgupta, the secretary of the Forum, said, “We are overjoyed. On Saturday, we plan to celebrate the festival with everyone in the city. Along with distributing three thousand laddus, thousands of flying lanterns will be lit. Moreover, all residents, from the cities to the rural areas, have been encouraged to light up their houses on Saturday evening. We are going to have a meeting tonight to determine what else can be done to continue the celebrations.”

“For over a decade, there has been a demand for the declaration of a separate subdivision, including the areas of Banarhat and Dhupguri. Finally, that happy day has arrived,” stated Krishnendu Sarkar, a Dhupguri resident.

Dr. Nirmal Chandra Roy, MLA of Dhupguri, stated: “The people of Dhupguri had waited for long for the formation of a separate subdivision. Our government has been able to deliver. Furthermore, the Chief Minister and Abhishek Banerjee have made it clear that they keep their promises. Today is a joyous day for the people of Dhupguri and Banarhat.”