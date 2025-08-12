TMC sweeps Paranpur co-op poll

BALURGHAT: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) scored a resounding victory in the Paranpur Cooperative Society elections in South Dinajpur, winning all six seats and leaving BJP, Left Front and Congress empty-handed.

The fiercely contested poll saw TMC candidates dominate across the board, sparking jubilant celebrations. Party supporters took out colourful processions, played music, danced and distributed sweets soon after the results were declared.

Balurghat Panchayat Samiti Sabhapati Arup Sarkar termed the win “a reflection of the people’s faith in the developmental work of the Trinamool Congress under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s leadership.” He added: “This result shows that the people have rejected divisive politics. They have stood by peace, progress and prosperity. We will continue to work for the welfare of the farming community and strengthen cooperative movements.”

District Primary School Education (DPSE) Chairman Santosh Hansda said: “This win is not just about numbers; it’s about trust.

The Paranpur cooperative is a lifeline for local farmers and we will ensure their needs are met and benefits reach the grassroots without delay.”

The celebrations, attended by senior leaders and workers, concluded with vows to strengthen the party’s base ahead of future polls. Political observers predict the decisive win could influence upcoming Assembly elections in the region.