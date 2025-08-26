TMC sweeps Nazirpur co-op poll

BALURGHAT: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) registered a resounding victory in the Nazirpur Cooperative Election under Balurghat block, securing five of the six seats, while the Left Front bagged one. The BJP failed to secure even a single seat.

The elections were held for the Nazirpur Cooperative Committee under Nazirpur Gram Panchayat, with results declared on Sunday afternoon at Nazirpur High School. Jubilation followed as TMC supporters celebrated with flags, drums, later culminating in a colourful victory rally at Nazirpur. Balurghat Panchayat Samiti Sabhapati Arup Sarkar, accompanied by district TMC leader Santosh Haldar, congratulated the winners. Sarkar remarked: “This victory reflects the people’s trust in the developmental work and pro-farmer policies of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The people of Nazirpur have once again reposed their faith in TMC.”

Among the 398 voters, TMC candidate Mousumi Mondal Majumder secured the highest margin with 128 votes. Other TMC victors included Debashis Choudhury, Montu Mahato, Majirul Sheikh and Gita Mondal. The lone Left Front win came in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) reserved seat, where Biswanath Mardi defeated his TMC rival by just one vote. BJP’s five candidates failed to cross even 90 votes each, despite having led this Gram Panchayat in the last Lok Sabha elections.

Local TMC leader Bibhasranjan Chatterjee asserted that the BJP’s “anti-Bengal and divisive politics” had been rejected outright. He added that the result serves as a clear warning to the saffron camp, which has dismissed the outcome as a “mere cooperative election”.

Meanwhile, in Kodubari Cooperative Agricultural Development Society polls in Gazole, Malda, Trinamool won 34 of 42 seats, BJP secured 7, and CPM 1 on Sunday. BJP alleged rigging, fake voters, and biased policing, while TMC dismissed the charges. Post-results, TMC workers celebrated their sweeping victory.