TMC sweeps Malda Cooperative Agri & Rural Dev Bank polls

Malda: TMC has swept the Malda Cooperative Agricultural and Rural Development Bank Limited polls, winning all the 34 seats in the district.



The polls took place on Sunday in 4 different locations of the district namely Samsi Agril High School under Chanchal police station, Mohammad Hazi Naku High School, Kaliachak High School and Dhirendra Nath Saha High School. Abdur Rahim Boxi, district president of TMC, marked this as the commencement of gifting mango and Amsatwa (dried mango pulp) to Mamata Banerjee.