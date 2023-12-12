TMC sweeps co-op body poll in East Midnapore

Kolkata: With Lok Sabha elections around the corner, Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured a spectacular win in an election of a cooperative in East Midnapore, boosting the confidence of the local party leaders.



The ruling party in Bengal swept Kaurda Samabay Krishi Unnayan Samiti elections in Egra I Block. TMC secured all the eight seats; two seats were won uncontested by two women candidates.

There was a coalition between BJP and Left in the cooperative elections. TMC local leaders celebrated the victory with colours. Since 2011, the ruling party in Bengal has managed to win all the cooperative elections. The TMC leaders believe that this win will strengthen the morale of the party workers in the region ahead of Lok Sabha elections scheduled to take place next year.

Earlier this month, TMC swept the Tamluk co-operative election crushing the Left-BJP coalition here as well. The election was held at a cooperative in Sahid Matangini Block in Tamluk where there were 46 seats. There were around 2,248 voters.

The Left had captured several cooperatives under the Tamluk-Ghatal central cooperative bank. A total 116 candidates contested from various parties.

Out of 44 seats, TMC candidates won in 30 seats while BJP managed to get 10 and Independents six.

Trinamool earlier secured stunning victories in the cooperative society polls in Nandigram-II Block, Contai and Singur on Monday, consolidating its position in places where it was lagging during the 2021 Assembly polls. The Nandigram-II Block — where TMC won 51 seats, CPM one and BJP none — gave a 10,000 plus lead to opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari during the state polls, helping him edge past in the Nandigram battle.