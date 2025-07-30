TMC sweeps clean Salaidanga co-op poll in Gazole

Malda: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) registered a sweeping victory in the Salaidanga Cooperative Society election under Gazole block, winning all nine seats contested. The election was held peacefully under the jurisdiction of Gazole Police Station, with polling conducted at Salaidanga Gram Panchayat (GP).

Out of a total of 887 eligible voters, 543 cast their votes. The polling began at 10:00 am and concluded at 3:30 pm. Vote counting started shortly afterward and was completed by 8:00 pm on Tuesday. The election process was reported to be smooth and without any major disturbances. TMC-backed candidates secured all nine positions with significant margins, reflecting strong local support. Following the announcement of results on Tuesday evening, jubilant TMC workers and leaders celebrated the clean sweep with great enthusiasm across Gazole block. The resounding victory has further strengthened TMC’s organisational grip at the grassroots level in the region.

Sagarika Sarkar, block TMC president, said: “We have nullified the conspiracy hatched by the oppositions by this clean sweep.”