TMC sweeps agricultural co-op society polls in North Bengal

Jalpaiguri: Ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has secured a sweeping victory in the Agricultural Cooperative Society elections across four districts of North Bengal. The Opposition appears disorganised and struggling to make an impact.

Elections have been held in 72 agricultural cooperative societies in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Siliguri and Mekhliganj (Cooch Behar). Trinamool has captured 71 of them. Only one society, in Dhupguri, was won jointly by BJP and CPM. Overall, Trinamool won 470 seats, while Opposition parties together managed just 46.

There are 373 cooperative societies under the Jalpaiguri Central Cooperative Bank. Elections had been halted since 2018 and resumed in phases from 2024. About 300 societies are yet to go to polls.

Political observers suggest that the opposition’s weak grassroots organization contributed to the poor outcome.

Former BJP district president Bapi Goswami said: “We weren’t informed in time about many elections, so nominations couldn’t be filed everywhere. Still, we’ve won the highest number of opposition seats. We’ve nominated candidates in the remaining societies and expect better results.”

Meanwhile, Jalpaiguri Central Cooperative Bank Chairman and Trinamool leader Sourav Chakraborty attributed the party’s success to its pro-farmer initiatives. “Through the agricultural cooperative societies, we have extended low-interest loans via Kisan Credit Cards and implemented other welfare projects. We are the first in the state to disburse loans to such a large number of farmers. This trust has translated into votes.”

Chakraborty added that the results serve as a morale booster for the party ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.