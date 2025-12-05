TMC suspends MLA Humayun Kabir for Babri Masjid replica plan

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday suspended its Bharatpur MLA from Murshidabad, Humayun Kabir, after he triggered controversy by declaring he would lay the foundation stone of a Babri Masjid replica in Murshidabad on December 6.

Kabir, however, said he would go ahead with the event and plans to launch his own political party later this month.

At a Press conference at the Trinamool Congress Bhavan, senior party leader Firhad Hakim announced the suspension, alleging that Kabir was “playing into the hands of the BJP” and attempting to “instigate” people by invoking the Babri Masjid.

Hakim said Kabir had been warned thrice earlier by the party’s disciplinary committee.

“With the consent of the party chairperson and the national general secretary, the party has suspended him. He will have no relation with the Trinamool Congress henceforth,” Hakim said.

Hakim further questioned Kabir’s intentions, noting that although he is a resident of Rejinagar and MLA of Bharatpur, he was planning the shilanyas in Beldanga.

“Beldanga is communally sensitive, and triggering a riot there would help the BJP before the elections,” he alleged.

Flanked by Murshidabad leaders Akhruzzaman and Niamat Sheikh, Hakim added that those who engage in divisive politics “have no place” in the party.

Reacting to his suspension, Kabir said: “I welcome the decision. This is a trivial matter as I wasn’t holding any post. They had suspended me earlier too. I will resign from the party tomorrow and launch my own political party on December 12.”

He added that he would fight both the BJP and the Trinamool Congress in the upcoming elections.

Kabir had arrived at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s rally in Berhampore but left midway after receiving news of his suspension.