TMC suspends Malbazar Municipality chairman

Jalpaiguri: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has suspended Swapan Saha, chairman of Malbazar Municipality and member of the Jalpaiguri District Committee, for an indefinite period following charges of widespread corruption. Jalpaiguri District president, Mahua Gope, announced the suspension on Tuesday at a press conference, stating that the decision came after receiving written instructions from the party’s state president, Subrata Bakshi. Despite the announcement, Saha claimed he had not yet received an official letter from the party. “I will address the matter once the letter is received,” he said.



Saha faces accusations of financial misconduct involving various development projects, including government housing schemes, town beautification, road construction and drinking water initiatives in Malbazar amounting to approximately Rs 120 crore. Allegedly, he transferred funds from these projects into his own account. A local lawyer’s case in the Calcutta High Court triggered a state investigation, uncovering evidence of Swapan Saha’s involvement in corruption. Multiple complaints, including non-payment to a contractor despite a court order, led the party to suspend him amid these serious allegations.